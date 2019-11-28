Save 24% £70 off this Black Friday Xbox One S bundle

A how new Xbox One S console deal for Black Friday has just popped-up on Amazon.
For £179 you get the 1TB version of the One S plus either a bonus controller.
Each bundle usually costs around £250, so the saving is a big one.
24% off
Xbox One S 1TB Console - Two-Controller Bundle
£179.99
If you've been looking for an excuse to get yourself a new high-end games console, then this 24% discount is it. This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, 2 wireless controllers, a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.Buy now at Amazon
It also includes a month of Xbox Live Gold and a month or Microsoft’s excellent Game Pass. This lets you download and install over 200 Xbox games as if you owned them, including red-hot titles like The Outer Worlds and classic such as Halo.
Of course, there’s not much point having a spare pad if you won’t play with anyone on the same console.Find out about more console bargains in our best Xbox One Black Friday deals round-up
