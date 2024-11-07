Ruark Audio x Fred Perry MR1 speakers bring classic British Mod design to your listening sessions

Rudeboys, mods and ravers looking to spruce up their listening space can add a touch of classic British design to their rooms from today, thanks to a new collaboration between Fred Perry and Ruark Audio.

The Ruark Audio x Fred Perry MR1 speakers take the award winning MR1 design — top-notch compact bookshelf speakers the Shortlist team uses every day — and brings the iconic Fred Perry polo branding to the cabinets. The champagne laurel wreath sits front and center over the speaker grilles, now made up of the same polyester piqué material as the popular polo shirt. The backplate two now has a complementary black and champagne finish, with gold trim across ports and hardware detailing.

Otherwise, the MR1s remain unchanged from the second-gen MR1 Mk2 design Ruark has had so much success with in recent years — no bad thing given how wonderful they sound.

With Bluetooth, Optical and Aux In input support (with optional Subwoofer out support too), the cabinets each house a 20mm tweeter and 75mm mid and bass driver, with bass ports under each unit delivering a rich, welcoming sound. With hi-res audio support up to 24-bit/192kHz, the standard MR1 speakers are our favourite bookshelf options at this size and price point, as at home next to your turntable as delivering the tunes from your home office computer.

“Our collaboration with Fred Perry exemplifies what Ruark stands for: combining impeccable sound quality with timeless design. Both brands share a deep connection to music, and this partnership is a celebration of our mutual heritage and shared values.” said Alan O’Rourke, Founder and Managing Director of Ruark Audio.

You’ll be able to pick the speakers up online and at all good Hi-Fi retailers from today for £375. No discount if you turn up in your Harrington and DMs, sadly.