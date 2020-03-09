PUMA's new F1 trainers are built for speed

The Formula 1 season is set to start in less than a week’s time, so naturally there’s been an influx of memorabilia - including some PUMA trainers that are ready for race day.

It’s not just one team either - but four - with the collection celebrating Aston Martin Red Bull, BMW M Motorsport, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Scuderia Ferrari Formula One teams.

And, there’s no one better to create the collection as PUMA has made a number of F1 teams’ pre-race gear since 2012 - they’re as authentic as you can get without wearing the actual crew uniform.

The star of the BMW M collection are the RS-X³ trainers - a chunky shoe with stripes of the team’s colours - navy, red and light blue. Currently a US exclusive the trainers will cost you $120, and feature the BMW logo on the heel.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas collection is a combination of black, white and the distinctive Petronas pearl green, and PUMA boasts it has a technical edge to mirror the gear of the crew.

As you’d expect with the Scuderia Ferrari collection , the colour red is pretty prominent. And, like the BMW M trainers, the Ferrari edition trainer is also a 90s-inspired chunky shoe - with a big statement sole to match.

Finally, Aston Martin Red Bull . This collection probably looks the least like the crew’s clothes - with graffiti-style writing covering the hoodies and t-shirts. That being said, there are some plainer t-shirts and tracksuits that just feature the brand's racing logo if you prefer something more subdued.

The full collections are in selected UK stores and online now (though without possibly the coolest item - RS-X³ trainers in the UK - for now at least).