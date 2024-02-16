Prime Video saves cult cop show from cancellation - reveals season 2 ​

American Rust, a crime drama saved from cancellation by Amazon at the beginning of 2024, is moving to Prime Video rather than FreeVee.

Back in January we heard American Rust wasn’t actually for the chop, having been cancelled by original broadcaster Showtime.

Amazon was going to take on the show as part of its free-to-view FreeVee service. But it’s now going to be heading to Prime Video proper rather than the free alternative.

There’s not too long to wait for it either. The 10 episodes of Season 2 of American Rust are set to air on March 28.

Some reviewers compared the first season to Mare of Easttown, and not all that favourably — no surprise given what a banger that show was.

Classic crime drama

However, in theory American Rust has the right ingredients for success. It has Jeff Daniels in the lead, an actor par excellence with a face weathered enough for that classic crime drama scowl. And it’s based on a popular novel by Philip Meyer.

The second season is called American Rust: Broken Justice, and is another tale of murder in small town America.

It’s not, then, an adaptation of Philip Meyer’s second novel The Son, which is set in Texas and spans three generations of the McCullough family. But perhaps that has freed-up showrunner Dan Futterman to take the show in a direction that will improve its fortunes.



"Season two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit tow," says Amazon.