The Premier League is replacing football with FIFA - watch today

It's obviously not possible for football matches to go ahead at the moment – leaving a lot of fans very antsy about when they're going to get their next footie fix.

But never fear - the Premier League has announced somewhat of a solution.

Rather than watching your beloved team battle it out on the pitch. you'll now be able to watch them battle it out on FIFA, EA Sports' flagship game.

Players and celebrity fans from all twenty Premier League clubs will be taking part in games this week – and the league says this week's first round games have thrown up some "exciting ties".

The opening round will see two south coast clubs take each other on – Angus Gunn from Southampton will be competing against Philip Billing from Bournemouth.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham will be taking on Christian Atsu from Newcastle United; Liverpool and Manchester will be reigniting their famous rivalry; and wingers Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Zaha will be fighting for a place in the quarter finals.



It's not just for our entertainment, either – the prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether fund, which distributes money to healthcare charities. The Premier League also says the competition is a way to "urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives".

You can see all the draws here; games will be broadcast on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and Twitch.