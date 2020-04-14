Pikachu headphones are a thing - and they actually look pretty cool

As with any popular franchise, the Pokemon-themed merchandise is never ending with varying degrees of quality.

However, the latest edition to this mountain of merchandise has actually got us pretty excited - Pikachu headphones.

The wireless earphones are being brought to life by gaming tech experts Razer, and they even come in their very own Pokeball charging case.

They are obviously bright yellow in colour and you can find a silhouette of the iconic Pokemon on the back of the earbud.

And coming back to that Pokeball, the charging case has a wrist strap and the front button lights up to show battery level.

According to Engadget, they’re actually Razer’s Hammerhead true wireless headphones with a very yellow update.

If they are the same model, the headphones will have some pretty cool features including water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 and a low latency mode that is designed to give you the best gaming experience possible.

There is some bad news though - they’re currently only available in China for 849 yuan (£96).