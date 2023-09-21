One Piece still tops TV charts but Netflix has a new number-one movie

It's going to take something pretty special to beat One Piece in the Netflix TV charts right now - although the final season of Sex Education may well do just that - but there's a new movie topping the Netflix film charts right now.

When you mutter the portmanteau romcom, there's usually two schools of thought: YES and HELL NO! Well, Netflix subscribers are huge fans of the genre, with latest romcom Love At First Sight topping the charts.

Actually, scrap that: Love At First Sight is dominating the charts, with Flix Patrol noting that it is nearly three times as popular as second place Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction which also happens to be... a romcom.

Love At First Sight has got a great cast. The two main stars are Haley Lu Richardson, who was fantastic in the second season of White Lotus as Portia, and Ben Hardy, who's no stranger to Netflix hits as he also starred in action flick 6 Underground.

They play Hadley Sullivan and Oliver Jones, who fall for each other on a flight from New York to London and then are left thinking they will never see each other again.

It's based on the book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight and directed by veteran of BBC miniseries, Vanessa Caswill.

Image Credit: Netflix

It's standing with a rather healthy 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most reviews pointing out that while it isn't the best of the genre, it's enjoyable enough.

Screen Rant notes: "While the film is light on laughs, it is overflowing with good intentions, sweetness, and tenderness, all of which are captured beautifully."

While Digital Spy says: "This Netflix movie is charming enough to please viewers looking for some romance, although it hardly sticks out in the streamer's huge catalogue."

Reviews don't matter, though, when you are topping the charts and that's where Love At First Sight is right now, with the full global top 10 as follows:

1. Love at First Sight

2. Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

3. Once Upon a Crime

4. In Time

5. The Deep House

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

7. Mother's Day

8. Crawl

9. Fifty Shades Freed

10. The Grinch

If Love At First Sight isn't your thing, then head to our What To Watch guide, where we showcase the best new shows and movies streaming this week.