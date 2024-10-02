One of the most talked about shows arrives on Netflix with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

One of the most talked-about shows of recent years has arrived on Netflix.

And if that’s enough to bring you on-board, how about a perfect 100% RottenTomatoes score?



The show is Yellowjackets, whose first season from 2021 has arrived on Netflix in the US.

It was previously primarily streaming on Paramount+, but it’s good news if you’ve kept a tight rein on your streaming subs in recent years.

Yellowjackets is about a group of teenage girls who have to survive out in the wilderness following a plane crash in the 1990s.

We catch up with them after they are rescued, years later in the year 2021. But as the narrative unwinds the mystery of what actually happened all those years ago begins to unravel.

Yellowjackets comes from the creators of The Originals and Dispatches from Elsewhere, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, and has a pretty stunning cast.

Among the big names representing the older versions of the soccer-playing teens are Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress.

It’s a curious case of a show with some YA (young adult) flavour, even though it’s clearly not really suitable for most younger teens. There’s drug use, loads of violence and swearing, and even some cannibalism for good measure.

YA for adults is a tasty gumbo, though.

There are 10 episodes in the first season of Yellowjackets. And while there is a second season out there, it’s not available on Netflix yet. It’s still limited to Paramount+ for now.

However, most agree the first season is easily the highlight so far. And while a third season is on the way next year, we have doubts as to whether it can recapture the brilliance of this first season.

We heard Yellowjackets season 1 was coming to Netflix in September, and this could well be a deal that works for all involved. It’s a show on plenty of folks’ to-watch list, benefiting Netflix. But by holding off on season 2, Paramount+ can expect some new sign-ups too. Sneaky.

This is only for the US audience, so if you’re in the UK, you’ll have to catch Yellowjackets on Paramount+ or NOW.