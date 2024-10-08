One of the biggest action movies of the year is streaming now on Netflix

One of the biggest action movies of the year is streaming on Netflix US right now, after becoming the 10th highest grossing film at the box office in 2024.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is the fourth entry in the Bad Boys franchise. Given the first film came out in 1995, we've all been watching Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for some 30 years now.

Image Credit: Netflix

The action in this movie proves that the pair has still got it, with the movie garnering 97% on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. And while the promotion of this movie was a little quiet given Smith's actions against Christ Rock at the Oscars, this certainly didn't harm the box office.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (who also directed 2020's Bad Boys For Life), the movies sees the detectives trying to clear the name of their former Captain.

The movie hits Netflix at a time when the top 10 is something of a mixed bag. Platform 2 is a Netflix original and is currently topping the charts, but the movie hasn't had the best critical response.

There's also some older films that are in the top 10, including Tim Burton's Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and a couple of oversees hits, including Trouble from Sweden and Indian Tamil-language action thriller The Greatest of All Time.

The full top 10 right now, according to FlixPatrol, is as follows...

1. The Platform 2

2. Trouble

3. It's What's Inside

4. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

5. The Platform

6. Sing 2

7. Firestarter

8. The Greatest of All Time

9. Skyscraper

10. CTRL

With the release of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die in the US we expect to see it hit the top 10 - and soon.