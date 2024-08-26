One of the best TV shows of the last decade has come to Netflix

As part of a deal with AMC, Netflix US has added a bunch of new TV shows, and among them is one of our favourites of recent years.

We’re talking about The Terror, a disturbing slow-burner of a horror series starring Jared Harris as the captain of a ship that gets stuck in ice towards the North Pole.

It’s a 10-part season that, unusually, is self-contained.

While there is a second season of The Terror, it tells a completely different story, of an internment camp where Japanese people were held on California’s Terminal Island. That second season hasn't come to Netflix.

What the two have in common is they’re loosely based on real events.



The HMS Terror was a real ship, which went on an expedition with sister vessel the HMS Erebus in 1845.

The show is based on an epic 2007 novel by Dan Simmons, which is in turn a fictional account of those historical events.

We highly recommend giving it a watch for viewers in the US, although those in the UK will have to stream it from Shudder as it’s not available through Netflix UK at present.

Here’s the full list of AMC shows that are part of this newly-inked Netflix US deal:

A Discovery of Witches (season 1-3)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (season 1)

Dark Winds (season 1-2)

Fear the Walking Dead (season 1-8)

Gangs of London (season 1-2)

Interview with the Vampire (season 1)

Into the Badlands (season 1-3)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (season 1-2)

Monsieur Spade (season 1)

Preacher (season 1-4)

That Dirty Black Bag (season 1)

The Terror (season 1)

The Walking Dead (season 1-8)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (season 1)

The Walking Dead: Dead City (season 1)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (season 1)

Although the second season of The Terror came out years ago, in 2019, it’s not finished yet.

AMC greenlit a third season of the show in early 2024. It will be a six-episode run based on Victor LaValle novel The Devil in Silver.

The novel is about Pepper, a man committed to a hospital where a supernatural monster roams the halls at night. The Terror season three is due in 2025.







