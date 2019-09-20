Nintendo Switch Lite deals: Get some decent freebies when you buy these Switch Lite game bundles

Today is the day: the Nintendo Switch Lite is finally here. And, if you’re thinking of upgrading to this more portable console, then you might want to head over to the Nintendo Store because they’re giving away some pretty decent freebies.

The free gifts come when you buy the Nintendo Switch Lite in a game bundle with either Super Mario Odyssey or Super Smash Bros.

The promo code ‘HATSOFF’, when you buy any Switch Lite Super Mario Odyssey bundle , will get you a Mario Cappy Keyring (woo…). Okay, it’s not the best freebie ever, but you also get a Cappy hat and a Switch Lite case included, so there’s no complaints here.

If you’d rather have Super Smash Bros, then use the code ‘FIGHT’ with any of the game’s console bundles to receive 50% off any Nintendo Switch Battle Pad . For those who don’t know what they are, they're the relaunched Gamecube controllers with Luigi, Princess Peach and Pikachu-inspired designs. With the discount, a controller will only cost you £12.49 (instead of the usual £25.99).

Super Mario not your thing? Then you can also get a Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Pokemon - Sword and Shield bundles. Though, these don’t get you any bonus freebies.

That being said, the Nintendo Store’s exclusive Switch Lite Pokemon Edition - Sword and Shield pack does come with Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition, both Pokémon Sword and Shield and a Golden Dual Game Card SteelBook. Plus, a starter figurine and carry case all for £299.99.

You have to wait a little longer for that one though, as it’s only available to pre-order now and won’t be released until 15 November.