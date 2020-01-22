ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Nike’s self-lacing shoes are making our Back to the Future dreams a reality

Up next... a hoverboard.

Holly Pyne
22 January 2020

Not content with designing one pair of self-lacing shoes, Nike has gone one better and created a new and improved version so you can welcome the new year in with futuristic style.

Having originally released the Nike Adapt BB last year, the trainer maestros have refined the design for a sleeker and more comfortable feel.



Designed to be a basketball shoe, the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 has a bouncier feel thanks to the added Air Zoom Turbo cushioning to carry you around the court.


They’re also easier to get on and off, apparently, which may seem basic but everyone’s had to tussle getting out of wet wellies and no one wants that stress after a long game.


The collar is now wider than the original Adapt BB and the top of the shoe is covered in a stretchable mesh so you should just be able to slide them on, tighten and go.


The laces are then controlled by two lit up red buttons that can be found on the side of the shoe.


The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 are set to be released on 16 February, though we don’t yet know for how much.



