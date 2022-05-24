New Thor: Love And Thunder trailer finally shows off Christian Bale's Gorr

The full trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder is with us and it's another Marvel beauty.

The movie is the fourth Thor film and one which brings back Natalie Portman as a bulked up Dr Jane Foster who now has power over Molijer.

In this full trailer we get much more of an idea as to what the plot of the movie is going to be, as well as our first glimpse of Christian Bale as the big bad Gorr.

His villain has been kept under wraps until now and it's great to see him on the screen. It looks like director Taika Waititi has taken creative license with Gorr, with some of his scenes seemingly in monochrome with a hint of color, just like Sin City.

There are also some moody black-and-white shots of Thor, too, when he confronts Gorr on what looks like his own planet.

It's stunning to look at and feels like Marvel may have actually gotten the villain right for this one.

The trailer also shows off more of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Russell Crowe's Zeus is given a fun cameo, where he zaps the clothes off of Thor much to the delight of those watching the spectacle.

The main crux of the trailer, though, is what Gorr's motive is - and that is to "kill all gods", which doesn't bode well for Thor and the rest.

Thor: Love And Thunder is out July 8. Watch the new Thor: Love And Thunder trailer below.