New The Batman trailer arrives - plus, The Flash teaser reveals another Batman!

DC FanDome is here and that means a ton of new superhero news to wrap your head around. While DC has shown off new looks from the likes of Black Adam and Aquaman, we're only really here for Batman... lots of Batmen.

Director Matt Reeves has been teasing the new footage of The Batman, releasing a cracking pair of posters days before the new footage.

The Batman, the Matt Reeves reboot, has been given a second trailer and we get a much better look at Robert Pattinson as both Bruce Wayne and Batman. We also get a better look at the big bad of the movie, Paul Dano as The Riddler.

This is one moody movie, with the visuals looking stunning - a balance between the menace of Zack Snyder's movies and the realism that Chris Nolan brought to Gotham with his trilogy of movies.

We get a look at Batman, the Penguin, the fantastic Batmobile, The Riddler, Catwoman and, above all, a badass Alfred.

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4.



— The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

— The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

And if that wasn't enough Bat for you, we also got a look at the new Flash movie, which is DC's version of the multi-verse, with a few Batmen from the past turning up to help Barry Allen save the world.

We got a surprise glimpse of the movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, and it also look fantastic. Particularly the amazing tease of Michael Keaton as Batman once more!

Alongside trailers for The Batman and Black Adam we also got a look at a new animated Aquaman series (very Teen Titans), some more bits about the Peacemaker TV series (debuting 13 January on HBO Max), news of a Static Shock live-action movie and some nice art from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.