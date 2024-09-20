New Squid Game 2 teaser is our best look yet at Netflix's next big smash

Oh Netflix, you’re such a tease. With just under three months to go until Squid Game Season 2’s release, Netflix has flung out another teaser video.

Much like the first teaser, published on August 1, this one-minute stinger is largely a montage of iconography to get those old juices flowing.

After all, it has been three years since the original Squid Game came to Netflix.

But what can we take from this teaser bar that?

It opens with Seong Gi-hun opening the door to, perhaps, his apartment. One of those creepy, masked Squid Game officials is there, in what must be the catalyst to him returning to the games.

There’s a mention of “Club HDH,” which we have not seen before. One suggestion is this is named after series writer and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

We’ve no grasp as to the relevance of this club within Squid Game’s story just yet, although the trailer does show one of the show’s masked people in what appears to be a club setting. Glow sticks and all.

There’s a split-second scene of a James Bond-like hatch opening up in what looks like a forested coastal area.

And the teaser ends with season one’s star character Seong Gi-hun back in the Squid Game outfit, with the same 456 player number he had first time around.

While we know many fans are all about the actual games of Squid Game, we’re more interested in where the story is going. Because we doubt a simple rehash of what’s gone before is going to bring anything like the success of the original.

The original Squid Game remains the most popular TV show on Netflix ever, by miles. It racked up 2.2 billion hours in its first 91 days on stream, with Wednesday season 1 in second place with 1.7 billion.

We do know there’s a planned arc here, though.

Seong Gi-hun returns to the game for revenge, and this second season will mount in preparation for the third.

“The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” says Netflix.

The third season is expected to land in “mid-2025” but we do not yet know how many episodes will feature in the second season, or the third.

Squid Game season 2 is out on December 26.