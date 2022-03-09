New Netflix crime thriller storms to the top of the streaming charts

Netflix has a new top TV show - and it's one of the darkest thrillers we have seen on the service for a long time.

Pieces of Her has an all-star cast, featuring Hereditary's Toni Collette as a mother with a rather violent secret past, The End of the F***ing World's Jessica Barden and Lost's Terry O'Quinn.

The synopsis, according to IMDb is as follows: "When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman's conception of her mother is forever changed. As figures from her mother's past start to resurface, she is forced to go on the run and on that journey, begins to piece together the truth of her mother's previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood."

It's a show that has currently a so-so 53 score on Rotten Tomatoes but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a streaming success.

According to Flix Patrol, Pieces Of Her has stormed to the top of the TV streaming charts - knocking Vikings: Valhalla to second spot.

All change

The amount of TV shows that Netflix is releasing at the moment has meant that new shows don't seem to stay at the top of its charts for long.

Vikings: Valhalla lasted just a week, as did Inventing Anna. Before this All Of Us Are Dead became a monster hit for the service but even the popularity of that South Korean horror - which made history - meant that its time at the top was short lived.



Pieces of Her has been created by Charlotte Stoudt whose other writing credits include House Of Cards and Homeland.

It is based on the 2018 Karin Slaughter novel of the same name.

