New Netflix cancelations revealed - 5 huge shows not being renewed

Five huge shows will not be renewed by Netflix, with the streaming giant deciding not to go forward with a number of fan favorite series.

Among the cuts - and perhaps the most surprising - is the fantasy series Shadow And Bone. The show was its answer to Game Of Thrones and adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels.

While the show lasted for two season, got its video game and behind-the-scenes doc, according to Deadline there will not be a third season.

Bardugo took to Instagram to voice her sadness with the cancelation, noting: “Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the very few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.”

Image Credit: Netflix

Other shows didn't even make it to a second season, with Kim Cattrall's comedy drama Glamorous dropped after a season and three animated shows also not making the cut.

These are the much-hyped Agent Elvis, sci-fi animated comedy Farzar and Captain Fall.

Image Credit: Netflix

The reason for the shows leaving? Deadline believes that it's because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying projects and shifting release dates around.

Netflix has been pretty quiet on the cancelation front of late, but in 2023 it has canceled a number of shows.

The growing list includes the likes of: Wellmania, Hard Cell, Welcome to Eden, Lockwood & Co. and Man vs. Bee.

One of the most contentious was Warrior Nun. The decision to cancel that show was met with furious fan backlash which didn't revers the decision but did mean that the show will live on somewhere else in movie form.

