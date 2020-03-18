ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
New MacBook Air revealed: Apple promises it's better in nearly every way

Even the Magic Keyboard is new.

18 March 2020

Apple have just revealed a new and improved MacBook Air and there seem to be some pretty substantial changes - all for a lower price.

According to Apple, the new 13-inch MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.

The storage now starts at 256GB - double what the previous model offered - and it now has the new Magic Keyboard that is currently found on the bigger MacBook Pro.

Apple now described the keyboard as having a “stable key feel” with 1mm of key travel and the new inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys is meant to make them easier to find without looking down.

Apple promises the new MacBook Air is better in nearly every way

It also has an “industry-best” Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID and, in a first for the MacBook Air, it also now supports up to a 6K external display.

Made from 100% recycled aluminum, there are three colourways available - Space Grey, Gold and Silver.

The new MacBook Air is available to order now with prices starting at £999.

