New Loewe aura.pure espresso machine wants to sate your coffee craving with luxury design

High-end German electronics brand Loewe may be best known for its luxury TV sets, but its latest product is turning its attention to your morning brew instead.

Loewe’s hoping to tempt you away from your instant granules and turn your kitchen counter into a space fit for a master barista with its new aura.pure espresso machine. 100-odd years of TV manufacturing may not naturally seem to make for transferable engineering skills when making a coffee machine, but, having seen the aura.pure espresso machine in person, the Loewe team obviously knows its beans — this machine makes a mean cup of joe.

With a slick matte-black and woodblock design, the aura.pure makes use of a three thermoblock system for its separate coffee, milk and brewing head heating needs. It means you’ve got a constant 92 degree temperature to work with when making your brew, without losing optimum heat even after making several espresso shots in a row.

You can get quite literally granular with the bean grinding settings too — there’s 66 to choose from. An integrated conical burr grinder can be tuned to get any required degree of fineness from any bean type, preparing 1.2g of coffee per second. Throw in adjustable cup volume settings, pre-grind parameters, temperature tweaks and pre-infusion programmes, and you’ve got everything you need to make a cup of coffee customised to your specific tastes.

Thrown in with the package, you’ll also get a milk jug, steam wand, wooden tamper, two portafilter heads, wooden portafilter holder, tamper mat and barista cloths for keeping everything pristine.

With all that engineering detail to account for, this one’s for the serious coffee connoisseurs out there, and has a price tag to match: you’re looking at £1,925 to take this one home. Being sold exclusively out of the YDF Interiors showroom, make sure you get your money’s worth and get them to pour you a silky-smooth latte to go along with your receipt.