New LEGO set shows off Mario burning tarmac in his iconic kart

Mario Day has been and gone, with Nintendo’s frontman earning himself another LEGO set, showing off his driving ability and celebrating the Mario Kart franchise that has become a staple of Mario’s suite of games.

The new Mario Kart LEGO set shows Mario in his signature Kart, adorned with the red M on the front and celebrating with an arm in the air – so you can assume he’s just dropped a Blue Shell to ruin first place's day. It’s a poseable model, with his head and arms adjustable to fit your taste.

The set is clearly made for collectors and the most dedicated LEGO builders - it features 1,972 pieces in total and has an 18+ age rating, once again highlighting who this is really for. Step-by-step instructions will be in the box as ever, while the LEGO Builder app is there for anyone taking this on as their first build or who needs a little extra help. Mario in his Kart will sit at 22cm tall and 32cm long—roughly the size of an A4 piece of paper, meaning it won’t take up too much space and will fit snugly wherever you put it.

Nearly at the finish line

Image credit: LEGO

LEGO started knocking out Nintendo-themed LEGO sets in 2020, producing plenty of sets since, celebrating everything from Animal Crossing to Zelda and even a Game Boy coming later this year.

If you’re looking to indulge and celebrate one of the most iconic game series of all time, you’ll need to drop £139.99 with pre-orders already available. Mario Kart LEGO doesn’t release until the 15th of May, so there will be a bit of a wait before release, giving fans time to find the perfect spot to display the Italian plumber-cum-rally racer.

Main image credit: LEGO