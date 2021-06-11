New He-Man trailer is incredible - this is the show we need right now

The first trailer for the upcoming He-Man Netflix series has landed and we are not disappointed. This is a nostalgia fest in the best possible way, managing to showcase a cartoon that looks like you remember but has been updated nicely for the 21st Century.

He-Man was/is one of the most successful cartoons of all time. The 80s animation was born, like many cartoons at the time, out of a need to sell toys. Essentially, Mattel was annoyed that it passed up the rights to the Star Wars toy line, so created its own characters and we got He-Man.

While the character(s) have been remade for the screen a number of times - and who can forget Dolph Lundgren in the Cannon Films travesty? - it really is the 1983 cartoon that is close to everyone's hearts, and that's the jumping off point for this new He-Man, with the events happening just after that show.

Here's the official synopsis: "After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

Masters of The Universe: Revelation - to give it its official title - is 80s to the core. Bonnie Tyler's Holding out for a Hero soundtracks the trailer and it's just magnificent.

We have Kevin Smith to thank for this. He is the showrunner and has chosen a brilliant voice cast to go alongside the animation. This includes the perfect casting of Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey is Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar Teela and Chris Wood is He-Man.

The eight-episode show will be on Netflix July 23. Before it arrives you should really watch The Toys That Made Us - a one of the best Netflix documentaries that has an episode dedicated to He-Man.

