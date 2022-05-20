New Daredevil Disney Plus series in the works - details of the revival emerge

Daredevil is making a comeback, with a new series of the show in the works at Disney+.

This is according to Variety, which has the exclusive that a Daredevil revival is happening and its writers have already been hired.

The foundations for a new Daredevil series have already been laid by both Marvel and Disney. Marvel seeding some of Daredevil's key characters into its other movies and shows was a clear sign that they want to do more with the character, and the great thing for fans is the original cast were being used.

Daredevil cameos

We saw Charlie Cox make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, not as Daredevil but his alter ego lawyer Matt Murdock. Then, in Hawkeye, a bulkier more comic-book accurate Kingpin showed up, with Vincent D’Onofrio back in the ill-fitting suit.

Couple this with the rights to the characters returning to Disney from Netflix, which means that the Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Defenders series are all now housed on Disney Plus, and it's pretty clear we will start seeing new series from some of these shows soon.

If Variety's sources are correct, the Daredevil will be the first and it will be up to new writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord to bring him back to the small screen.

They don't have any superhero credits to their names but have been working on FBI procedural The Enemy Within and military drama The Brave for NBC.

No other news on the show has been released but the Daredevil series will be part of a long line of new Marvel shows debuting on Disney Plus, including the upcoming She-Hulk which had its first trailer reveal this week.

That show focuses on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she works on superhero-based cases in the courts and battles bad guys as She-Hulk as well.

The sheer premise of the TV show would mean it would be easy for another Marvel-based lawyer to make an appearance. Here's hoping Matt Murdock's phone is ringing right now.