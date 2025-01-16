New Daredevil: Born Again trailer is a bone-crunching belter

Marvel and Disney Plus have released the first trailer proper for Daredevil: Born Again, the show which carries on from where Netflix left off.

For those who don't know the potted history of the Daredevil TV series, here's a brief recap. The show debuted on Netflix some 10 years ago now - April 2015. Showrunner Drew Goddard did a fantastic job of bringing the character to life, with its Rated R violence and adult themes. And Charlie Cox made the role his own.

Daredevil lasted three seasons on Netflix and it was a show that spun-off a number of others: Iron Fist, Punisher, Jessica Jones - all of which culminated in a disappointing Defenders series.

The third and final season of Daredevil streamed in 2018, so, other than a brief cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home for Charlie Cox, it's been a long seven year wait to see what Disney was going to do with the character, now that the rights have reverted back.

The answer, according to the new Daredevil: Born Again trailer is 'go harder than ever before'.

For those familiar with the show - the good news is that the main players are back. We have Charlie Cox donning the suit once more as Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are Karen Page and Franklin "Foggy" Nelson once more.

You can watch the trailer now...

The trailer begins with a Heat style coffee shop scene with Matt Murdoch meeting with Fisk. Fisk now has mayoral campaign and looks to have gone legit - which is, of course, a load of nonsense.

Cue clips of Murdoch fighting various thugs and things escalating.

It's a joy seeing the trailer as it's clear that Disney Plus has decided to continue and not reboot the show - let's hope the show is as good as the trailer when it starts streaming 4 March.