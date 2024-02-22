New Blade Runner show is definitely happening - and soon

Prime Video is to bring us another slice of Blade Runner sci-fi action, this time in the form of a TV show called Blade Runner 2099.

There shouldn’t be all that long to wait either, as Blade Runner 2099 begins shooting in April according to Deadline.

You could be forgiven for having forgotten the show even exists, as it was announced all the way back in February 2022.

Blade Runner 2099 follows events after the conclusion of Blade Runner 2049. Yep, 50 years on as the title suggests, although no finer details of the story have been teased yet.

The show was due to begin filming in May 2023, but progress was halted thanks to the WGA writers’ strikes. Almost a year on, shooting will now take place in Prague, a rather more scenic location.

Delays have seen crew members change too, although we’re only hearing about one of the most important — the director.

Jeremy Podeswa was to direct the first couple of episodes of Blade Runner 2099. He has been replaced by TV veteran Jonathan van Tulleken, who has worked on Top Boy, Misfits, Apple TV+’s The Changeling and the upcoming Disney+ epic Shogun (due February 27).

Earlier reports suggested Ridley Scott, director of the original Blade Runner film, might direct the first episode. But he is only serving as executive producer at present.

Silk Luisa is Blade Runner 2099’s showrunner. She previously headed up Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, and was a producer on the Halo TV show.

Want more concrete details? We don’t have any. But in 2022 Deadline reported Prime Video was “fast tracking scripts,” suggesting a good chunk of the show may have been written before the writers’ strikes began in May 2023.

