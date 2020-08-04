New Apple iMac alert! Huge upgrades and a new HD camera revealed

The good ol' Apple iMac has been given a 2020 makeover, although you wouldn't know to look at the thing.

Apple has decided to keep the look of the iMac the same and focus on tinkering under the hood. The result is one powerful iMac... sorry, "by far the most powerful and capable iMac ever" to use Apple's own parlance.

This is because it using the new Intel chips to power the thing. There's a choice of 6- and 8-core 10th-generation Intel processors, and even a 10 core option for pros, which will mean that if your mate Jimmy Cameron rings you up asking to borrow your machine to render the CG for his upcoming Avatar movies, your iMac won't break a sweat. Well, it will but you get the idea.

One of the best upgrades is a rather simple one: the FaceTime HD camera is now 1080p. This means that you can now conduct all your video conferences without fear that your iMac camera makes you look like you are starring in a steamy soft porn flick. The flipside is that it's now crystal clear, so it will reveal if you haven't shaved or put your face on.

And about that power boost - let's play a little game. How much faster is an 8K ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro X (no, we don't know what that is either) on the new iMac? That's right, 40 percent.

And rendering with Arnold in Autodesk Maya (nope, haven't got a clue on this one)? Yep, 35 percent. And how much of a faster build time in Xcode (!?) will the iMac deliver? That's right, a whopping 25%.

We get it, the new iMac is FAST.

Also on board are next-generation AMD graphics, all hard drives are now SSD (look ma, no spinning disks) and there is an 8TB option which is more storage than 8 seasons of Storage Wars. Yeeeeeeeeep.

Screen wise, the iMac comes with a Retina 5K display and - puts on a Dr Evil face, looks to the camera - 1 billion colours.

Price wise, the Apple iMac 2020 is available now from £1,799.

These are the best Apple Arcade games to play right now.

If you are going to get the iMac then you will need something to put it on. These are our choice of the best standing desks



