Netflix's superb new number-one movie a must for sci-fi fans

They Cloned Tyrone is currently the most popular movie on Netflix in the US right now.

This is according to Flixpatrol which has dug into the stats and reckons this sci-fi comedy is a hit for the streamer.

For most of the last week, Puss in Boots: The Last Week has claimed the top spot. However, over the weekend They Cloned Tyrone overtook it, just a day after its release on July 21.

We’re yet to see where They Cloned Tyrone sits on Netflix’s official Tudum charts. But over its first three days Puss in Boots attracted an estimated 5.5 million views.

Flixpatrol is not an official Netflix chart service, but does base its own daily charts on Netflix’s “Top 10” list.

They Cloned Tyrone hasn’t quite hit the top spot across all English language markets, though. On July 23 it was number 5 in Canada, but is rising rapidly, and only number 7 in the UK, where 2016's Bastille Day starring Idris Elba reigns supreme.

How good is They Cloned Tyrone?

Image Credit: Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone also happens to be right near the top of our current “what to watch” recommendations for streaming.

It is a sharp and funny sci-fi romp in which a trio of characters find themselves on the trail of a government conspiracy. These three are played by John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris.

Multiple reviewers have compared the film to the work of Boots Riley, who directed the surreal Sorry to Bother You from 2018 and recent TV hit I’m a Virgo.

They Cloned Tyrone is co-written and directed by Juel Taylor. He who wrote the screenplay for Creed II and was part of the more expansive writing staff for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

This is his first film in the director’s chair, and surely won’t be his last. They Cloned Tyrone currently has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a highly respectable 74/100 over at Metacritic.

Richard Roeper from the Chicago Sun-Times says They Cloned Tyrone is “refreshingly, weirdly, fantastically entertaining throughout, right until the closing credits."

You can stream They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix now.