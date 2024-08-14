Netflix's number one sci-fi show is finally confirmed for a second season

A popular Netflix show gets a second season? It may sound like an obvious move, but this one is a little more notable than most.

Supacell went straight to number one on release, and is an unusual superhero series with an all-black main cast.

And it’s set in South London, not New York or LA.

Netflix has confirmed a second season over on Instagram and Tudum writing "tell your mum we said Season 2! It’s official: Supacell will return.”

The show held onto a top 10 spot on the global Netflix TV chart for six weeks, clocking up 174.4 million hours of view time.

Sure, it’s not close to competing with the all-time top 10 shows, but it is also believed to be made on a relatively modest budget.

Supacell is more proof of creator Rapman’s skill in bringing black-led projects to a wide audience.

In 2019 his movie Blue Story was released to great reviews and a pretty strong UK box office. But Supacell has seen Rapman truly go global for the first time.

What is Supacell?

Not caught up with Supacell yet? Five people in South London develop super powers. There's seemingly nothing else to link them to one another, but they’ll need to discover what draws them together to solve a wider mystery.

The group is let by Tosin Cole's Michael, who is trying to save his girlfriend. That's as close to a spoiler as we want to get.

“If you take out Marvel and DC, they haven’t got anything like this. The Black community have never seen themselves in the sci-fi space,” show creator Rapman told Variety in June.

“There’s “Black Panther” and “Black Lightning,” but I feel like people don’t count Marvel and DC because they have to tick a box as they’re so global. So it felt like a win for everyone. I don’t know how much Netflix are going to push it, but I do think if they clock onto right, it can do pretty well.”

It turns out the show did very well indeed.

The first season of Supacell currently has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Some have criticised its low-budget effects, but perhaps the team will get a bit more budget to work with on season two.

“Supacell Season 1 is my Batman Begins. It’s a prequel of what they’ll be like. Season 2 is when you really see what they become,” says Rapman.

No release date or filming date has been announced for Supacell season two just yet.