Netflix's new number one show is so popular, it's beaten a Stranger Things record

Netflix has a new number-one show and it's proving so popular it's overtaken Stranger Things when it comes to 'first week' views.

Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off, is a fun watch and finally teams Tim Burton up to a franchise the director and his kookiness was born to be a part of.

The show, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, also stars the likes of Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Fred Arimisen. And let's not forget the rather-brilliant cameo by Christina Ricci, famed for playing Wednesday in the '90s movies.

Wednesday, quite aptly, debuted on a Wednesday on Netflix and has racked up an astonishing amount of hours' viewed. This is the metric Netflix uses to determine just how popular a show is.

In its first week, Wednesday managed some 341.23M hours viewed, according to Deadline. To put this into context: over a similar time period the fourth season of Stranger things managed 335M views, which means it is no longer the most popular show on Netflix this year.

Dance off

Now, Wednesday has some way to go to beat the most popular show of all time on Netflix, Squid Game, which, at its peak, was managing 571.8M hours in a week. Wednesday is gaining the all-important meme status, just like Squid Game did so it will be interesting to see just where it's numbers land.

The Wednesday dance scene, which you can watch below, is currently taking over TikTok. The scene where Wednesday dances to Goo Goo Much by The Cramps is fantastic and there has been a huge explosion of people trying to recreate it, with Wednesday Trend already garnering some 7.9B views on the site.

Wednesday is currently topping the charts on FlixPatrol, too, with the whole Netflix top 10 as follows:

1. Wednesday

2. 1899

3. The Crown

4. Elite

5. Manifest

6. Dead to Me

7. One of Us Is Lying

8. Shuroop

9. Til Money Do Us Part

10. Blood & Water

These are the best Netflix shows you should be watching.

Main image credit: Netflix