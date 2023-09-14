Netflix's new number one show Dear Child is a chilling must-watch

Just call us Nostradamus. A day after new Netflix show Dear Friend (Liebes Kind) started streaming on Netflix, we billed it as one to watch - and just a week later ShortList's prediction has come true, with the show hitting the number-one spot globally.

The crime drama's plot is as follows: "A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind her unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier."

While reviews were thin on the ground when first released, the German-language show now sits at a very high 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and FlixPatrol has the show at number one, globally - currently 3rd in the UK at 2nd in the US.

This is the current global top 10:

1. Liebes Kind

2. One Piece

3. Virgin River

4. El cuerpo en llamas

5. Who Is Erin Carter?

6. Top Boy

7. Spy Ops

8. A Time Called You

9. Selling The OC

10. Destined with You

Dear Child is a six-episode show, based on the best-selling book of the same name. Co-writer and co-director Julian Pörksen spoke to Netflix about the show - which has been likened to The Room and Gone Girl - explaining: “These are all damaged characters: people who are severely scarred by a crime and deal with it very differently.

"The perpetrator is often the focus of such series and is glorified as a mysterious, dark force. That's not the case with us. And there is a main character who is extraordinary in every way. A girl who has a special view of the world, a special way of speaking, thinking and experiencing.”

Dear Child is streaming now and has been added to our best crime dramas on Netflix guide.