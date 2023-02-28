Netflix's new number one movie has all the makings of a cult classic

Netflix has a new number-one movie right now which might not have gotten the unanimous praise from the critics, but that hasn't put off subscribers.

We Have A Ghost is something of a departure for its director, Christopher Landon. His previous films have built him a cult following with horror franchise Happy Death Day, a fresh take on the time-rift genre. Couple this with a brilliant variation on body swapping, with Freaky, and involvement in the Paranormal Activity saga and what you have is a genre director who is at the top of his game.

While the majority of his movies have been R-Rated, We Have a Ghost aims more at the PG-13 market with its tale of a ghost named Ernest who turns into a social media celeb, after he tries and haunts the latest family who comes to live in his house.

It's a lot of fun, with its tongue firmly in cheek until the emotion hits, and is packed with A-List talent that are having the time of their lives on the screen.

Image Credit: Netflix

Earnest is played by none-other than David Harbour, who's taken a break from Stranger Things to do, er, some strange things in what is a dialog-free performance. The Avengers' Anthony Mackie, White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge and comedian Tig Notaro also star.

Standout, though, is Jahi Di'Allo Winston who has the most interaction with Earnest and it's a joy to watch this pseudo father/son relationship play out.

The ever-excellent Bear McCreary (LOTR, Battlestar Galactica, God of War: Ragnarök) provides the soundtrack.

Worldwide hit

Currently the movie has a so-so 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, but most critics seem to have lost sight of the fact that the film is aimed a kids/teenagers with its Amblin vibe throughout. The Audience score is a far more respectable 66%.

We're fans and are liking the spooky Spielberg-like movies and shows that are hitting the streaming service of late - definitely seek out the recent-ish Lockwood And Co, too, created by the brilliant Joe Cornish.

Critics aside, Netflix users can't get enough of We Have A Ghost. According to Flix Patrol, the movie is currently number one in some 65 countries and has no signs of slowing down.

Here's the full top 10, globally, at time of going to print:

1. We Have a Ghost

2. The Strays

3. Your Place or Mine

4. Unlocked

5. Bad Boys for Life

6. Mission: Impossible - Fallout

7. Army of One

8. Call Me Chihiro

9. Little Women

10. F9