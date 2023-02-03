Netflix's latest number one TV show hit really needs to be your next binge-watch

Netflix has a new supersized TV hit on its hands and the creator of the show will be well known to cult film enthusiasts.

Lockwood & Co, streaming on Netflix now, is based on the YA novels of Jonathan Stroud and the show has the feel of Amblin movies of old, thanks to its 80s feel and spooky storyline that sees teenagers enlisted to bust some ghosts as they are the only ones who can sense them.

Think Ghostbusters mixed with The Goonies and you get the feel of the show, which is much more stylish than your normal YA fare.

This is because the director is the fantastic Joe Cornish. Known in the UK for his TV show in the 90s, The Adam & Joe show, and more recently as being the director of Attack The Block and the utterly underrated The Boy Who Would Be King.

Cornish was also the original writer of Ant-Man, when Edgar Wright was on the project, and was the writer of Stephen Spielberg's Tintin, too.

Image Credit: Netflix

Lockwood and Co is the culmination of all this and we hope it will be the start of a great new franchise for Netflix.

The initial signs are good. Lockwood & Co was the global number-one show on the platform as of 2 February and has been the number one show of the week, according to Flix Patrol. It's still number one in some 14 countries, including the UK.

Here's the top 10 shows of the week...

1. Lockwood & Co.

2. La chica de nieve

3. Ginny & Georgia

4. Wednesday

5. Record of Ragnarok

6. La Reina del Sur

7. Vikings: Valhalla

8. Şahmaran

9. Physical: 100

10. Til Money Do Us Part