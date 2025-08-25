O2 and Sofar Sounds are throwing the UK’s most remote gig ever in the Scottish Highlands
A different kind of highland fling
Ever been excited for a gig, but rolled your eyes a little at how far away it is? Well, if you thought trekking out to O2 Brixton Academy was a long way (and, come on, that’s right by a tube station), then this new gig might make you reconsider.
Powered by O2’s network, Sofar Sounds is putting on a top-secret gig in the Scottish Highlands on 4th September. The gig will be rocking out from 5pm until 8pm, and is completely free for attendees.
Like all cool, top-secret gigs, the exact location and the artists performing will be revealed on the day, keeping that element of surprise for all. However, if you’re wondering what you could be in for, previous Sofar Sounds artists have included Billie Eilish, Hozier, and Wolf Alice, so you could be seeing the new must-see before anyone else has even heard of them.
If you fancy dancing to some fantastic live music against a backdrop of some of the most stunning scenery in the world, then all you need to do is enter a ballot. Although you do have to be an O2 or Virgin Media broadband customer to actually enter the ballot. Users can access the ballot, which is open now until 25th August, via the Priority app.
We’re not saying they’re trying to prove a point, but if you have ever been lucky enough to road trip around the Scottish Highlands, you’ll know the signal is spotty at best. After all, signal being bad is sort of like a given - if anything, it’s the butt of a lot of jokes because of how commonplace it is. So, this gig is supposedly set to showcase just how strong and reliable O2’s expansive network is, having invested more than £700 million into upgrading its mobile network this year alone.
Any London local and East-London-vibe-wannabe will be familiar with Sofar Sounds; they are known for transforming everyday spaces from rooftops to galleries and turning them into indie-kid-achingly-cool venues for secret live concerts and gigs in and around London. This will be the first time they’ve headed to rural Scotland, though.
If you love the idea of a secret gig but can’t quite make it to the Highlands - or miss out on the ballot (we know, it’s Oasis tickets / Glasto Fiasco all over again) then you can still get the feel of it as it is being live-streamed from The Outernet on Tottenham Court Road. Or just tune in via YouTube and enjoy the vibes from your own sofa. Win-win.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Priority winners will receive:
- 2x tickets to the private Sofar Sounds x O2 gig
- 1x hotel room for an overnight stay in the local area
- Return travel from London (via Caledonian Sleeper), Edinburgh, or Glasgow, you choose!
- Breakfast on September 5th (for all guests)
- Light food & drinks during the gig
- Access to Sofar’s exclusive guest experience and O2 merch giveaways
- Lunch on September 4th (Priority Winners only)
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.