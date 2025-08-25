O2 and Sofar Sounds are throwing the UK’s most remote gig ever in the Scottish Highlands

Ever been excited for a gig, but rolled your eyes a little at how far away it is? Well, if you thought trekking out to O2 Brixton Academy was a long way (and, come on, that’s right by a tube station), then this new gig might make you reconsider.

Powered by O2’s network, Sofar Sounds is putting on a top-secret gig in the Scottish Highlands on 4th September. The gig will be rocking out from 5pm until 8pm, and is completely free for attendees.

Like all cool, top-secret gigs, the exact location and the artists performing will be revealed on the day, keeping that element of surprise for all. However, if you’re wondering what you could be in for, previous Sofar Sounds artists have included Billie Eilish, Hozier, and Wolf Alice, so you could be seeing the new must-see before anyone else has even heard of them.

If you fancy dancing to some fantastic live music against a backdrop of some of the most stunning scenery in the world, then all you need to do is enter a ballot. Although you do have to be an O2 or Virgin Media broadband customer to actually enter the ballot. Users can access the ballot, which is open now until 25th August, via the Priority app.

We’re not saying they’re trying to prove a point, but if you have ever been lucky enough to road trip around the Scottish Highlands, you’ll know the signal is spotty at best. After all, signal being bad is sort of like a given - if anything, it’s the butt of a lot of jokes because of how commonplace it is. So, this gig is supposedly set to showcase just how strong and reliable O2’s expansive network is, having invested more than £700 million into upgrading its mobile network this year alone.

Any London local and East-London-vibe-wannabe will be familiar with Sofar Sounds; they are known for transforming everyday spaces from rooftops to galleries and turning them into indie-kid-achingly-cool venues for secret live concerts and gigs in and around London. This will be the first time they’ve headed to rural Scotland, though.

If you love the idea of a secret gig but can’t quite make it to the Highlands - or miss out on the ballot (we know, it’s Oasis tickets / Glasto Fiasco all over again) then you can still get the feel of it as it is being live-streamed from The Outernet on Tottenham Court Road. Or just tune in via YouTube and enjoy the vibes from your own sofa. Win-win.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priority winners will receive: