Netflix's new no.1 show was watched for 300 years in just a week

Netflix’s split-season strategy seems to be working. The recent release of Bridgerton season 3 part 2 has seen the show pull in eyeballs like no other for absolutely ages.

According to Netflix’s own stats, Bridgerton season three was watched for 223.3 million hours from June 10 to June 16.

It’s an epic figure, one that easily sails past the 165.2 million hours Bridgerton managed when season 3’s first half was released a month earlier.

Were many fans waiting for the whole series to drop all along? Has all the Bridgerton chat just reached fever pitch thanks to those two hits of publicity? You’ll have to ask the marketing professionals.

However, we do know Bridgerton season 3’s figures are the highest Netflix has seen since the very beginning of 2024. Fool Me Once hit 238.2 million hours in the first week of 2024.

In Taylor Swift style, Bridgerton currently claims three spots in the Netflix top 10. All three seasons are in there. Season 1 sits at number 6, season 2 at number 9.

If we add all their viewing figures together, fans spent 265.1 million hours watching the show in a week. That’s more than 300 years’ worth of time.

According to stat-hound Flixpatrol, Bridgerton season 3 is currently the Netflix number one in 84 countries.

The whole of the western world is Bridgerton-pilled, it seems. Just a few countries aren’t feeling it quite as much, including South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. It has only dropped out of the top 10 entirely in one country, though: Japan. Over there anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is king.

Aside from its sheer enduring popularity, the current hot news on Bridgerton is the show appears to be setting us up for some queer storylines in season 4.

Some fans have questioned the move, as it wasn’t a part of the source books. But given their author isn’t fussed, maybe the fans need to chill out on this one.

“Imagining a gay protagonist in Bridgerton seems like a good idea to me because the goal of the saga has always been to show that all people deserve a happy ending,” author Julia Quinn told Cosmopolitan.

There are nine Bridgerton novels. The key eight were published between 2000 and 2006, while the follow-up The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After was released in 2013.