Netflix's new action series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and looks incredible

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy-action series FUBAR.

Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner, a retired CIA agent pulled in for one last mission, in which he needs to track down an undercover agent. But, first episode spoiler alert, that agent turns out to be his daughter.

The pair then set off to recover weapons of mass destruction, fighting with each other in between fights with the bad guys. Take a look.

This is, almost unbelievably, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first ever TV role.

“FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career,” says FUBAR showrunner Nick Santora. He has previously worked on Reacher, Lie to Me and Prison Break.



“The thing I always marvelled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass... that’s why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action,” he says.



Putting a 75-year-old at the head of an action-heavy TV series sounds unwise, but some of that classic Schwarzenegger charm is right there in the teaser trailer. “Heroes don’t retire. They reload,” as the tagline for the show suggests.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” says Schwarzenegger in an article on Netflix's own site. “Well, here it is.

FUBAR first came to light way back in 2020, when Netflix acquired the rights to the show. It didn’t have a name, but the concept of a father and daughter spy pairing was in place.



Monica Barbaro plays the daughter character, Emma Brunner. She has previously starred in Top Gun: Maverick and Netflix’s The Good Cop.



The trailer suggests comedian Fortune Feimster will have a big part in bringing levity to the show, while True Lies co-star Tom Arnold will make an appearance in a single episode.



This trailer lands roughly a month before Fubar’s premiere on May 25. It’s an 8-episode season.

