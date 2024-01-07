Netflix's new action-comedy series debuts to huge Rotten Tomatoes score

Fresh from an Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeo is back in another critical smash - this time for Netflix.

The Brothers Sun is a new show that's streaming now. Created by Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story), Amy Wang and Byron Wu this action comedy sees Yeo as the mother of a gangster whose life is in danger after an assassination.

Her son Charles (played by Justin Chien), a notorious killer in Taiwan, heads to LA to protect her and his brother (Sam Song Li ), who has no idea about his family's notorious crime connections.

It's eight episodes of brilliant and brutal action, with a smattering of funny scenes and a show that has certainly got the critics' seal of approval.

Right now it's got an impressive 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score at a massive 95%.

Image Credit: Netflix

Time reckons: Thanks to a talented cast and wild action sequences, the show remains fairly entertaining throughout.

The Wall Street Journal notes: The quality of dialogue and storytelling in The Brothers Sun, despite much fun and electricity, proves a drag on many of her co-stars. Ms. Yeoh, meanwhile, levitates.

The AV Club says: For a show that reiterates almost ad nauseam the idea of "protecting one's family," it comes as little surprise that TBS is strongest when it keeps the focus on the core family unit.

Variety believes: The Brothers Sun has the perfect mix of comedy and drama. It’s a narrative about what’s expected, what can be endured and how much we are willing to give up so others can live out their dreams.

While The Guardian says: It’s a fun, action-packed show – if you don’t mind some extremely groanworthy jokes.

Image Credit: Netflix

The Brothers Sun debuted on Friday and is currently fourth in the Netflix TV charts and was one of the picks in ShortList's What To Watch guide.