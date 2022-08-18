Netflix's new action comedy is a hit - heads straight to the number one spot

Netflix is celebrating with the news that its latest Netflix Original has headed straight to number one - and it's a movie with a lot of bite.

Netflix is on something of a run right now with its movie releases. The Gray Man was such a success that a spin-off and sequel is already in development and surprise hit Purple Hearts is still high in the charts, at number two... but it's the number one movie that we are interested in right now.

Day Shift is a sun-soaked descent into vampirism. A-Lister Jamie Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski, a pool boy who hides a secret: he's also a vampire hunter.

To help him rid the world of the undead, he enlists Snoop Dogg (as you do) and Seth played by Dave Franco.

There's more than a hint of From Dusk Till Dawn to proceedings - and a surprisingly decent take on race relations and socio-economic issues facing LA right now.

Netflix is letting its hair down with this one and having a lot of blood-soaked fun.

The movie has crashed the top of the Netflix charts, according to Flix Patrol, and is currently number one in all-but five countries Netflix is in which is a huge achievement.

And, for once, the critics have been rather kind. It's not a perfect score but many are calling it "throwaway fun" and Empire even likened it to Men In Black.

Netflix dominating the Netflix charts

Day Shift joins some eight more Netflix Originals in the top 10 Netflix movie list right now, with The Angry Birds Movie 2 and River Runs Red being the two outliers.

This is the top 10 as it stands:

1. Day Shift

2. Purple Hearts

3. The Gray Man

4. Code Name: Emperor

5. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

6. The Angry Birds Movie 2

7. Wedding Season

8. River Runs Red

9. Carter

10. Darlings

