Netflix’s latest number one movie is a rom-com starring a surprise actor

Can you guess who it is yet? The star of Netflix’s new number one movie isn’t your standard heart-throb actor, but a big name in music.

It’s Harry Connick Junior. He’s the star of Find Me Falling, which is currently the most popular Netflix movie in 63 countries according to Flixpatrol.

Connick plays rockstar John Allman. He heads to Cyprus to get away from it all, but runs into an old flame, Sia (played by Agni Scott), at a local restaurant.

It’s the kind of film that once might have had a run at the cinemas, but Find Me Falling now finds itself trapped on streaming.

This is also the first Netflix film to be shot in Cyprus, although there’s no word on how much Netflix spent on it.

Is Find Me Falling any good? At first glance its 35% fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating is not promising. However, it does have a 77% audience score, and the reviews suggest it’s exactly what you’d expect from a glance.

It’s no masterpiece, but we get plenty of pretty scenery, and Connick Junior is a charming enough presence.

Image Credit: Netflix

Variety calls it a “a pretty good getaway: a breezy 90-minute armchair vacation to a quaint, sun-swept paradise for a sand-and-salt-infused romantic comedy about Mediterranean folks taking leaps of faith.”

Don’t come with too-high expectations, mind.

Ready Steady Cut calls it a “a Hallmark movie filmed in Cyprus,” and gave the film a 2-star review.

Screen Rant’s 3-star review is a little more positive, saying “with solid performances and beautiful cinematography, this gorgeous feature does just enough to grab your attention.”

The message seems pretty clear: Find Me Falling might be a good fit if what’s it’s offering is already what you are after.

It’s directed by Stelana Kliris, a Cypriot who has worked in the rom-com space before, but Find Me Falling is likely already her most-watched work by a significant margin.