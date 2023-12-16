Netflix user? You can now play one of the biggest-ever game franchises for free

Netflix user? Then it’s time to pay attention to its too-often-ignored games library which is free and part of your subscription.

Why? Well, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, one of the biggest games franchises of all time, has been added.

Right now, Netflix subscribers can play the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas right on their phones. No extra charge.

Sure, as big gamers may know, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was roundly lambasted at its launch in 2021. But it has had a bunch of updates since. And, hey, this is a £60/$60 bundle we get to play “for free” with a Netflix sub.

Image Credit: Rockstar

Using these Netflix games is simpler than you might think. You just download the thing from Google Play or the Apple App Store as normal, and then will be prompted to enter your Netflix account details when you boot it up. Simple as that.

Why did Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition get all that hate back in 2021? The remasters mess with the art style, sucking out some of the atmosphere. Developer Grove Street Games also used AI to upscale textures, which resulted in a load of bizarre-looking shop signs. And it was seen as a bit of a lazy job given how important the core games are to the history of gaming.

Fun fact: these remasters are actually based on the mobile versions released on Android and iOS more than a decade ago, from 2011-2013. Thanks to compatibility issues, only San Andreas is still accessible to the Android phones so we do need these mobile remasters.

Netflix Games in general is one of the most-overlooked perks you get with popular subscription services these days.

While Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is its biggest-name addition to date, there’s actually an 80-plus catalogue already. And it is packed with more than a few bangers.

Indie darling Immortality? Fab. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge? A modern arcade-style classic. Oxenfree? It’s one of the most compelling little horror-tinged mysteries we’ve played in years. Bloons TD 6? It's an incredibly addictive tower defence classic.

In other words, if you use Netflix and haven’t checked out these free-to-access games yet, get on it today.