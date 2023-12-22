Netflix unveils first-look images from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix has finally revealed the first look images ahead of the highly-anticipated release Avatar: The Last Airbender - and boy, are they a Christmas cracker.

The latest images unveiled by the streaming giant coincide with the Avatar-verse's winter solstice — known to many as the day when the fine line between the spirit world and the human realm become blurred.

A Christmas present come early, among the first-look images are the looks for Danny Pudi and Arden Cho to name but a few, with the show's much loved minor characters finally brought to life for the first time.

Comprised of five new images taken from across the live-action show’s forthcoming first season, these are looks we can't wait to see on our screens.





The series will be comprised of eight brand new episodes and is set to arrive on the platform in its entirety on Thursday, February 22, 2024

A true New Year treat, these images are the perfect taster of what's to come.



Some of the most striking characters from the first image drop include The Mechanist (played by Community‘s Danny Pudi) and bounty hunter June (Teen Wolf‘s Arden Cho).





Freedom fighter Jet (Sebastian Amoruso) also makes a notable appearance, alongside Kyoshi Warrior Suki (Maria Zhang).

Featuring an added bonus photo of Gordon Cormier’s Aang mid-meditation, we're keeping things seasonal with all the festive spirit - or, any kind of spiritualness, for that matter.

The new images follow word of the live-action remake, with rumours first surfacing back in 2018 prior to the global pandemic.

The series is based on the original animated series of the same name, which garnered a cult following after first airing on cable channel Nickelodeon between 2005 to 2008.

Set against the backdrop of four elemental nations (Water, Earth, Fire and Air), these opposing countries now live in the amidst of a chaos with Avatar no longer around to maintain and restore peace..

Originally created by Michael Di Martino and Bryan Konietzko, the pair were brought onboard the project to reimagine the cult series following the less-than-positive reception of M. Night Shyamalan's 2010 film remake.

That being said, news emerged shortly after that the pair had parted ways with the Netflix production, citing different visions for the project.

The pair added the streaming giant's ideas didn't align with the “spirit and integrity of Avatar.”

Since the parting of ways, the pair have announced brand new animated projects linked to the Avatar-verse, with a new creative team - led by Sleepy Hollow’s Albert Kim - taking over the reigns.





Fans of the forthcoming Netflix release won't have to wait long, with the series set to land on the platform on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

It's but one of a bundle of new shows set to land on the platform in the new year, with The Brothers Sun, Good Grief, Break Point Season 2, Dune and Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli all set to drop in the first 10 days of January.

Needless to say, it looks set to be an action-packed 2024.