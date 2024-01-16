Netflix unveil star-studded trailer for its next big crime thriller

Netflix has finally unveiled the first teaser for forthcoming Guy Ritchie series The Gentleman - and let's just say it's a certified crowd pleaser.



The long-awaited series sees the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director return to the helm, with the star-studded line-up set to assemble on the streaming service this March.

Appearing to put his genre-hopping big screen exploits to one side, the new series is set amidst the same landscape as the 2020 hit film of the same name.

The Gentleman, however, is set to bring forth an all-new cast - alongside some of Ritchie's big hitting Hollywood mates.

Cue Emmy nominated The White Lotus 2 star Theo James as he steps up to lead this all-star cast - a glass of red in one hand and a half smoked cigar in the other.

Embodying the devilishly handsome and stoically confident Duke of Halstead aka Eddie Horniman, the story arc sees James' character receive an unexpected inheritance.

A sprawling country estate now under his control, things rapidly spiral as it becomes clear his father was embroiled in a host of underhand criminal activity.



And then there's Ray Winstone.

A longtime pal of Ritchie's pre-dating the Lock Stock days, Winstone is set to play the impeccably volatile Bobby Glass.

A career criminal from London's East End (no surprises there), Ritchie is back to his old tricks where London's criminal underbelly is concerned, as we learn that Glass is the founder of an industrial cannabis empire.

Joining a host of household names is The Pale Horse and former Skins alumni Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, Bobby’s effortlessly stylish (and suitably steely) daughter.

Overseeing the day-to-day business of the family's empire, all hell looks poised to break loose given this combustable combination of characters.

A line-up that also includes Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones (no surprises there), Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz, it's a jam-packed cast list if ever we saw it.

Plus, no Ritchie release would be complete without copious amounts of tweed and a shotgun wielding felon.

This time though, the director has gone one step further, throwing a fully feathered chicken suit into the mix.

Born of the back of Ritchie's 2020 film, the release grossed over $115 million worldwide at the box office, spawning this straight-to-streaming series that's set to be a must for Lock Stock fans.

The Gentleman is set to land on the streaming service in March.