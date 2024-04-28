Netflix reveals its most star-studded crime drama yet

Netflix has revealed that it is adapting one of the biggest crime novels of recent times, with the help of none other than Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus.

The book is by quiz show presenter and creator Richard Osman who has become a number-one best-seller thanks to his Thursday Murder Club series of books.

Netflix loves a crime drama, so it makes sense that it would snap up the rights to this particular series of books.

Not only that, the upcoming movie has signed up a trio of A-list actors to take on the role of of the the friends in a retirement home who meet up on a Thursday to solve murders for a little bit of entertainment. The kicker: they actually get embroiled in a murder case.

Osman had hinted on Twitter/X that he was excited by who was on board. Days later, the cast was actually announced.

Just been on a call with Amblin, and the cast for #TheThursdayMurderClub movie is insanely great, I think people are going to love it. Official announcements very soon, and can't wait to share it with everyone.

— Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 16, 2024

The cast he was impressed with are as follows: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley will be in the lead roles.

Exciting stuff and given that Osman's debut novel sold more than 10 million copies and his last book in the series made him the fastest-selling author since records began, we think there is a lot of appetite for this book adaptation.

The movie will be written and directed by Chris Columbus who has experience in adapting hit books, having directed the first two entries in the Harry Potter franchise.