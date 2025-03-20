Netflix reveals Golden Ticket — a show inspired by the universe of Wonka

Netflix has revealed that a game show inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is in the works, with a brand-new trailer reveal.

Officially called The Golden Ticket, the show — according to Netflix — is "an all-new competition show inspired by the beloved and unpredictable universe of Wonka."

And it looks like it is all ready to start casting, noting: "Will be Will you be one of the lucky few contestants to enter the factory?" If you do want to be in with a chance of nabbing a Golden Ticket, then it is already casting — unfortunately it looks like its US-only for now.

The blurb for the show continues: "Lucky contestants will have the chance to enter Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but there’s a catch — only players who find a coveted golden ticket will gain entry to the factory.

"But a golden ticket doesn’t guarantee a sweet ride once the gates open; only those who can adapt, strategize, and withstand the unknown will make it through.

"Set inside a retro-futuristic dreamscape, this high-stakes social experiment will challenge players not just physically but mentally as they navigate games, tests, and temptations designed to probe their instincts, resilience, and ability to thrive in chaos."

Netflix is no stranger to turning its IP into games. The real-life Squid Game show was a success for the company and this one certainly sounds like it's in the same vein.

This is also Netflix using its Roald Dahl IP to its fullest, something it bought back in 2021 for the Princely sum of $500m. So far, this deal has seen Matilda The Musical and Wes Anderson's wonderful collection of short films based on the work of Roald Dahl.

An animated version of The Twits is also on the way later this year.