Netflix just revealed the release date of the show to fill a Stranger Things hole

Even though Stranger Things: S4 is being released in two parts this year, this season of the show will still conclude sometime in July. But don't fear, there's another Netflix Original heading to the streaming giant this Fall which is set to be the perfect replacement.



Wednesday is Tim Burton's new TV show and is based on the classic series The Addams Family, and it's been revealed that it will be released in the Fall.

The show should bring all the 'kids getting up to spooky things' action you need post Stranger Things, with the plot as follows:

"Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Weird Wednesday

Psychic abilities, check. Supernatural mysteries, check. Monstrous killing sprees, check. Yep, sounds very Stranger Things to us.

Wednesday is meant to have a bit more of a comedy side to it, though, and will mark the first time that Tim Burton has made a television show.

Burton is the king of macabre and feels like the perfect fit for Wednesday. His casting is spot-on, too. Christina Ricci who played the role of Wednesday in the '90s movies stars (in a different role), with Jenna Ortega cast as the lead.

Other actors include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Game Of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie will be playing the principal in the show.

It was Collider which picked up on the Wednesday release date, spying a poster at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. Let's hope we get some sort of Wednesday trailer to get us even more excited soon.