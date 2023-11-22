Netflix just revealed its renewing one it best-ever sci-fi shows

Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror has been renewed for a seventh season over at Netflix.

This is according to Variety which has the exclusive on the news.

It’s believed the key folks behind the show in recent years — that’s Charlie Brooker and producers Jessica Horowitz and Annabel Jones — will return to act as executive producers.

Filming is expected to begin before the end of the year, now the WGA writers’ and SAG AFTRA actors’ strikes have concluded. Fingers crossed that means we'll see it land on Netflix in 2024.



We have pretty much no other information right now, the norm for one of these early renewal news shots, but you can bet Charlie Brooker will return to write the series. He’s probably written the whole thing already, given how soon the show is apparently expected to enter production.



Season six of Black Mirror was released on Netflix in June 2023, and was at least a moderate success, hitting a weekly peak of 60 million hours viewed. We can't compare this with previous seasons as Netflix didn't offer these stats in 2019, when season 5 came out, or earlier.



Netflix has funded the show since season 3, after its original stint at the UK’s Channel 4.



However its current trajectory is looking healthy. Season 5 of Black Mirror is generally considered to be the weakest series to date, and the latest season 6 something of a return to form.



In typical Black Mirror form, you may not like all the episodes, but there’s a good chance you’ll love some of them.



That last season also featured some big-name actors, including Josh Hartnett and Selma Hayek.



It’s anyone’s guess how many episodes might be in Black Mirror season 7. After a couple of pretty conventional 6-episode runs for seasons three and four, season five was made up of just three episodes. And there were five in season 6.

We’ll be on the lookout for more Black Mirror season 7 info nuggets as they appear.