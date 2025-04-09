Get down to Dalston to watch new Black Mirror in the pub where it was filmed

You can now see one episode of the new season of Black Mirror in the boozer where it was filmed: The Shacklewell Arms in East London.

The episode being shown is called Eulogy, and follows Paul Giamatti’s (The Holdovers, Billions) character attempting to pay tribute to a loved one by bringing to life old Polaroids and memories into something more tangible using AI. In typical Black Mirror fashion, the plot feels like a near reality and will no doubt be unnerving.

The AI voice will be brought to life by Patsy Ferran (Mickey 17), who described it as “a more human story of potential regret and sadness” when talking to Radio Times about the episode.

The latest installment of the terrifying and hit anthology series Black Mirror is set to release on 10th April on Netflix, the show's home since leaving Channel 4. This season of the show has six new episodes to be enjoyed (or maybe endured depending on how heavy they are), and as always, it is bringing along a stellar cast of names along for the ride. Cast members revealed so far include Peter Capaldi, Issa Rae, Will Poulter, as well as Giamatti.

In an unusual turn for the series, season 7 will also feature sequel episodes for the first time, returning to iconic stories from the past to explore their themes even further.

If you want to see the episode in a communal setting with other like-minded pub and Black Mirror enthusiasts, tickets are available and free—although we recommend booking because the small Dalston-based pub will only have limited seating.

The screening will be on Saturday, 12th April at 7pm, so you won’t have long to wait. It’s a great opportunity to experience some of the environment, creating a unique viewing opportunity. The episode looks a bit weepy, so maybe take some tissues and hope there’s no ugly crying. You can find the pub at the below address:

71 Shacklewell Lane

London

E8 2EB

Main image via Netflix