Netflix just confirmed one of its most popular shows is ending soon

Netflix fans will be saying goodbye to one of the most loved shows on the platform soon, with the reveal that Sex Education's fourth and final season will be airing in September.

This is the first time Netflix has revealed that its show which has hit the top spot on Netflix in previous seasons, is coming to an end.

Set in the fictional Moordale Secondary School, the show focuses on student Otis Milburn who sets up a sex therapy clinic with his friend Maeve.

Since the show has aired two of its stars Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey have hit Hollywood, with them both starring in the upcoming Barbie movie. Mackey was also down to the last two for Lois Lane and Gatwa is the next Doctor Who!

Sex Education also stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, both of who already had successful acting stints. The new season sees Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy.

Image: Netflix

Throughout the three seasons, the actors have also matured to the point that it doesn't make much sense that they are still playing school kids that are heading to sixth form, so it's probably a good time to finish what started back in 2019.

Laurie Nunn, the creator of Sex Education explained the decision to end the show to Netflix, noting: “It’s the end as we know it" and explaining that “during that process, it just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about it. I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time.”

When pressed as to whether this is the end completely or if we will see some sort of spin-off, Nunn said: “I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun.

"So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

Watch the Sex Education: S4 trailer now...