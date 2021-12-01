Netflix is remaking one of its biggest shows - and reveals what's coming next

Netflix has been busy of late recommissioning some of the best shows on the service and revealing some new things to look forward to, including a remake of one of its biggest shows... Money Heist.

Netflix has offered up a vat of new information about its upcoming slate of series, noting that some fan favorites have been recommissioned.

It revealed that we are getting another season of Alice In Borderland, the Squid Game-like (to be fair, it preceded that hit show) dystopian thriller. We are also getting the fifth season of The Crown in November 2022, Locke And Key Season 3 (date TBC), Stranger Things season 4 (coming sometime in the summer of 2022) and Ozark season 4 part 1 will kick off the New Year on 21 January. As for Vikings: Valhalla - that's arriving 25 February and there was also news about The Midnight Club (Mike Flanagan's new series) which will arrive in 2022.

In a Tweet, it also revealed a whole host of new shows to look forwards to. These include an animated prequel to Army Of The Dead called Lost Vegas; Supacell, which is a six-part series from writer/director Rapman (Blue Story) about a group of people in South London who gain superpowers (sounds a lot like Misfits to us); and an adaptation of David Nicholls' One Day.

NEWS ABOUT NEW STUFF



While we (eagerly!) await new seasons of beloved shows like After Life, The Crown, Top Boy and Sex Education, let's look at FIVE brand new scripted series that will soon be produced around the UK... (thread)

We are also getting a new series from The End of the F***ing World's Charlie Covell, called Kaos; Abi Morgan (who created the amazing The Hour) has a new show called Eric; and the the titled brilliantly The Fuck It Bucket is being written Ripley Parker.

All of these shows will be produced in the UK but if that isn't enough, it also revealed that Money Heist is getting a Korean remake and Squid Game's Park Hae-soo will be starring in it.

Squid Game's Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in the upcoming Korean version of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist! pic.twitter.com/ntQPPIOaOt

