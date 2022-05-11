Netflix has a new number-one show - and it arrives with the ultimate cliffhanger

Netflix has another TV hit on its hands, thanks to its latest thriller that already has everyone screaming out for a second season.

Welcome to Eden is currently topping the global charts on Netflix stats site FlixPatrol, with the Spanish thriller beating Netflix golden child Ozark to the top spot for this week.

The plot of the show is great. A group of teens are exclusively invited to party on a secluded island by an up-and-coming drinks brand but when they arrive everything is not as it seems.

Like all great dystopian thrillers, the main mystery of the show is slow to unravel but there are definitely elements of Lost here, as well as hints of that other recent 'teens lost in the wilderness' tale, Showtime's Yellowjackets.



Welcome To Eden has been created by Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López and currently there is only one season of the show. But given its quick success on the streaming platform, Netflix will be hoping that the Spanish thriller can ape the success of other shows that have come out of that country, including the wildly successful Money Heist.

As for that cliffhanger, well we aren't going to give it away but judging by what people are saying on Twitter, if another season isn't commissioned soon, then there is going to be a lot of upset streamers.

Take a look at the trailer below to see what all the hype is about.

The top 10 of Netflix shows, according to FlixPatrol, for this week is as follows:

1. Bienvenidos a Edén (Welcome To Eden)

2. Ozark

3. The Marked Heart

4. Business Proposal

5. The Sound of Magic

6. Bridgerton

7. Clark

8. Selling Sunset

9. Pedro El Escamoso

10. Anatomy of a Scandal