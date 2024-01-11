Netflix has a new number-one movie - and it's leaving Rebel Moon in its wake

Netflix has not one but two new chart-topping movies this week.

The past week has seen Rebel Moon and A Vampire in the Family both knocked of the English and Non-English Global Top 10 spots respectively.

Now, there's a new top dog in town, as Denzel Washington enters the ring with The Equalizer 3.

The Global Top 10 chart also sees the Spanish foreign language film Society of the Snow nab the Non-English number-one spot after the haunting tale captured the imaginations of viewers and critics alike.

Washington's rise to the top as part of the action-packed film has thrilled audiences in the week since it was added to the streaming service, raking in 14.8 million views over the course of seven days to January 7.

Also starring Dakota Fanning, the thrilling watch trumped Zack Snyder’s epic science-fiction release Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, which was nudged down to second place with 11.1 million views after topping the charts in 88 countries.

Stepping into the shoes of Robert McCall, Washington returns for the final instalment of the thrilling franchise.

Overwhelmed and struggling to reconcile his past actions, the new instalment sees Washington stepping back from his role as a government assassin.

The apparent answer? A new life in Southern Italy - no, you haven't read that wrong.

Taking in the delights of the Italian coast, Washington uncovers the workings of local mafia crime bosses in the area - and their impact on the local community.

Does it sound a little like James Bond-turned-Midsummer-Murders post-retirement? Possibly.

But what's certain is that action sequences are never too far behind - and a solid 78% thus far from critics on Rotten Tomatoes

It's a similar tale where the epic survival story of the Urugian rugby team at the centre of Society of the Snow is concerned.

The Spanish language film from director J.A. Bayona has surged to the number one spot atop the Non-English Top 10.

The true story of the 1972 Andes plane crash which saw the team turn to canibalism in a bid to survive the unimaginably harsh conditions, the film has drawn some 22.9 million views since launch.

Selected as Spain's nominee for the 2024 Academy Awards, it currently holds a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes