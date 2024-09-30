Netflix has a new number one movie - and it's a romance with an unusual angle

Netflix has a new number one movie, and there’s a good chance it has passed you by so far.

A True Gentleman is a Turkish Netflix film about an escort, a male escort called Saygin.

He attends high-class events with women who pay for his charm and good looks, to make them feel pampered and others jealous.

However, Saygin, predictably enough, falls for a woman he meets at one of these events. And it’s an uneasy fit with his unusual career.

Check out the trailer for a clue as to what you can expect from A True Gentleman.

This isn’t a bright and breezy romcom, but a more contemplative and darker look into a lifestyle most of us don’t think about too often.

A True Gentleman reviews

But is A True Gentleman any good?

There are few critic reviews out there for the film, and while this may be Netflix’s top movie of the moment, it’s only up there because of a lull in releases for the streamer.

Digging into the reviews we do have, A True Gentleman has had a mixed reception. But not one without some OK scores to its name.

Indian publication Midgard Times calls the film “a refreshing and captivating take on unconventional relationships” for those “enjoy thought-provoking dramas” in its 8/10 score review.

It’s out there largely on its own in granting the film such a high score, though.

Sporkskeeda gave A True Gentleman a 3/5 score, and mostly criticised the film’s plot, saying it doesn’t deliver what you might expect. But perhaps that’s the whole point in the eyes of the writer and director.

“Viewers are left wondering why they even watched the movie, as the conclusion is flat,” it says.

There are some even less keen reviews out there too, like the 1/5 review of DMTalkies.

“If you want to experience the feeling of endlessly waiting for the plot to kick in and then being hit with the disappointment of wasting nearly 2 hours of your life, feel free to watch A True Gentleman,” it says.

The film was written by Deniz Madanoglu, best known for Turkish TV shows like The Innocents and Omer, and directed by Onur Bilgetay, who was a second-unit director on James Bond movie Skyfall.